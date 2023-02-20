Vivo confirms launch date of V27 series. Check details

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its V27 series in global markets, including India. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Vivo announced that the series will make its debut at 12 pm IST on March 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A great design has the power to amaze, allure, and astound. So, block your date to witness this amazing design and get ready to be in the Spotlight with the new #vivoV27Series Smartphones,” tweeted the Chinese electronics giant's unit in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, three smartphones will make up the series: V27 Pro, V27, and V27e. Of these, the reports said, V27 Pro will arrive first, followed by the other two at a later date, simultaneously or one after the other.

Vivo V27 series: Features

(1.) The most striking feature of the series is its colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series last year.

(2.) The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The curved screen, as per Vivo, ‘not only blends seamless with the frame while maintaining a smooth display, but also offers a perfectly comfortable grip.’

(3.) A 4,500 mAh battery is expected to provide power to these smartphones. The battery will come with support to fast charging of 67 W.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 System on Chip (SoC) has been given as processor in the devices. A punch-hole camera is at the front, and a triple camera setup at the back.

(5.) The series may have a starting price of ₹30,000, going up to ₹40,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail