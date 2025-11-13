Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini likely to launch in December: Check expected features, price and more

Vivo is preparing to introduce its next-generation S50 series in China, but the release may take place later than initially expected. Recent information from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests that the smartphones, previously rumoured for a November launch, are now scheduled to debut in December. This update provides a clearer timeline for the rollout of the series and hints at the brand’s promotional plans ahead of the launch. Vivo is now preparing to launch its Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini smartphones in December. (Vivo)

The Vivo S50 lineup will include two models: the standard Vivo S50 and the smaller Vivo S50 Pro Mini. Industry sources suggest that Vivo may begin its teaser campaign later this month. While exact pricing has not been shared, early leaks point to differences in size and performance between the two models.

Vivo S50: Key Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Vivo S50 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Although the battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, the device is expected to support 90W fast charging. The rear camera setup is said to include a periscope telephoto lens, which may enhance zoom capabilities and photography performance.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini: Key Features (Expected)

On the other hand, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is positioned as a compact version with more advanced specifications. The device is expected to feature a 6.31-inch OLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate as the standard model. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which could offer higher performance for demanding tasks. The battery is reportedly larger than the 6,040mAh unit of the Vivo X300 and will also support 90W fast charging. The Pro Mini is expected to feature a high-end periscope camera, similar to the standard S50. Both models are likely to run on Android 16 with Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.

Analysts and insiders suggest that Vivo may release rebranded versions of the S50 series in international markets. The models could appear under names such as Vivo V70 or Vivo X300 in select regions, which allows the company to expand its reach while maintaining a consistent global lineup.