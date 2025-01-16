Vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra receive official price cuts in India: Here are the new prices

If you're in the market for a camera-centric, mid-range phone, there's good news for you—Vivo has dropped the prices of two popular mid-range models, the Vivo T3 Ultra and the Vivo T3 Pro. This price cut comes in anticipation of upcoming launches by brands like Realme, and new launches like the POCO X7. Vivo T3 Ultra now starts at ₹ 29,999.(Vivo)

Here's what the Vivo T3 Ultra and Vivo T3 Pro cost now

The Vivo T3 Pro has received a ₹2,000 price cut across all variants. This means the T3 Pro now costs ₹22,999 for its 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹24,999.

As for the Vivo T3 Ultra, its higher-end variant now costs ₹29,999, bringing it under ₹30,000 for the first time. If you're looking for the top variant, it is now priced at ₹33,999.

Vivo T3 Ultra and T3 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo T3 Ultra

The Vivo T3 Ultra, being the higher-end model, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its battery is a 5,500mAh unit, supporting 80W fast charging.

For cameras, the Vivo T3 Ultra gets a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie shooter. On the software front, you get Android 14 with FunTouchOS 14 on top.

Vivo T3 Pro

The Vivo T3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the T3 Pro includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

The battery is identical to the T3 Ultra—a 5,500mAh unit with support for 80W fast charging.

Like the T3 Ultra, it runs on Vivo's Funtouch OS 14, which is layered on top of Android 14.