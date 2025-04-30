Vivo T3 Ultra receives 2,000 price cut in India: Check the new price now

If you're in the market for a camera-centric, mid-range phone, there's good news for you - Vivo has dropped the price of its popular mid-range model, the Vivo T3 Ultra, ahead of Flipkart SASA LELE sale 2025. The device comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 5500 mAh battery and more. Here’s how you can grab this camera-centric phone at a reduced price. Vivo T3 Ultra gets a Rs. 2,000 price cut ahead of Flipkart’s upcoming sale.(HT Tech)

Vivo T3 Ultra Price Drop

The Vivo T3 Ultra is now priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for Rs. 31,999. The phone can be purchased from the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores. However, during the ongoing sale on Flipkart, the price drops further to Rs. 26,999, offering significant savings. Additionally, there is a trade-in offer available, which can give you up to Rs. 16,400 off on the Vivo T3 Ultra price, further reducing the total cost.

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000

Vivo T3 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a large 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers an immersive viewing experience. The device also boasts a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Also read: Vivo T4 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC in India at Rs.21999- All details

For photography, the Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling. On the software side, the device runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security patches.