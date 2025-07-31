Vivo T4R 5G mobile launched: Check price in India, offers and specs

Vivo India has launched a brand new smartphone under the Rs.20,000 price bracket with the launch of the Vivo T4R 5G. The phone gets a decent set of specifications, including the latest Mediatek Dimensity 7400 and comes with various launch offers. Here are the details. Vivo T4R 5G mobile gets the Dimensity 7400 SoC.(Vivo)

Vivo T4R Price In India And Offers

The Vivo T4R has been launched at a price of Rs. 17,499 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, Rs. 19,499 for the 8 GB + 256 GB model, and Rs. 21,499 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. The handset will be available in two colours, Arctic White and Twilight Blue, from 5 August on Flipkart, Vivo's own e-store, and other retail outlets.

During the launch period, customers can avail of offers including an instant discount of Rs.2,000, an exchange bonus of Rs.2,000, and a no-cost EMI of up to six months.

Vivo T4R 5G Mobile Specs And More

The Vivo T4 R5G, much like the iQOO Z10R released earlier this month, packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM. It has dual IP ratings (IP68 and IP69) for dust and water resistance, alongside military standard 810H compliance. Vivo is offering a 6.77-inch, quad-curved AMOLED panel, which is protected by Diamond Shield glass and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

Regarding optics, the device has a 32MP front-facing camera for 4K video recording and selfies. The main camera features a 15MP Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by Vivo's Aura Light Selfie Ring. For software, it runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. Vivo guarantees two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for this handset. Furthermore, bundled AI features include Circle to Search by Google, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript Assist.

