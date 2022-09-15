Vivo V25 5G launched in India in two models. Details here

Vivo on Thursday launched the Vivo V25 5G phone in India. The phone flaunts a similar design to the V25 Pro, launched in August, a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The V25 5G is available in two RAM and internal storage models. The first model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available at a price of ₹27,999. The second model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is costlier and is priced at ₹31,999.

The newly launched phone will be up for sale via Flipkart from September 20.

The V25 5G can also be bought through Reliance Digital, Croma and other such stores.

The new phone has a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

It runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. The V25 5G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Livehindustan report added.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and offers up to 44watt fast charging support. There are two colour options for the phone - ‘elegant black’ and ‘surfing blue’. The Vivo V25 5G has a 50MP selfie camera with Eye autofocus (AF).

It also has a triple rear camera system comprising the 64MP main sensor (f/1.79 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture).