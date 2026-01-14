Vivo V70 series tipped to launch in India soon with ZEISS camera: Expected specs and features

Vivo is reportedly preparing to introduce its next V-series camera-centric smartphones in India by mid-February, according to a new report circulating online. While the company has not made any official announcement, recent insight suggests that the upcoming lineup will include at least two models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. These devices are expected to build on Vivo’s focus on camera performance and software updates within the V series. Vivo V70 series is reportedly set to launch in India around mid-February, featuring ZEISS camera, OriginOS 6, and more.(Vivo)

Vivo V70 Series: Launch Timeline (Rumoured)

According to a report by SmartPrize, Vivo is planning to launch the V70 series in the Indian market around mid-February. If the timeline proves to be accurate, the Vivo V70 series will mark a shift in Vivo’s approach to photography. For the first time in the V lineup, Vivo is expected to integrate camera technology developed in collaboration with ZEISS, Sony, Qualcomm, and its own research teams.

Also read: Call of Duty with Black Ops 7 could launch on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report

Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite: ZEISS Camera and Other Features (Expected)

The report states that Vivo will pair ZEISS lens systems with Sony camera sensors to improve light capture and image output. Vivo also plans to rely on its image processing software to manage lighting and scene handling. The company aims to offer consistent photo results across different environments using on-device processing rather than external tools.

On the software front, both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are expected to launch with OriginOS 6 pre-installed. This would make them the first V-series phones to ship with this operating system version out of the box. OriginOS 6 is reported to include interface tools such as Origin Island, Office Kit, and Flip Cards, which focus on multitasking and daily use functions.

Also read: These 5 smart home gadgets will change how your smart home

The Vivo V70 Elite may also receive a performance upgrade compared to earlier V-series models. The report suggests that Vivo could equip the Elite version with the highest-tier Qualcomm processor used so far in this lineup. However, the exact chipset name has not been confirmed.

Separately, market chatter suggests that the standard Vivo V70 could arrive as a renamed version of the Vivo S50, which has already launched in other regions. If this happens, the phone may feature a 6.59-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could support up to 1,600 nits of brightness in high brightness mode.

Also read: Apple overtakes Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025: Report

The same rumours suggest that the device may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. As for the optics, the device could include a 50MP main sensor with optical stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It is also likely to feature a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The device could also house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Since Vivo has not confirmed any of these details, readers are advised to treat the information as unofficial until the company shares official updates.