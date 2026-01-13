Call of Duty with Black Ops 7 could launch on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report

Call of Duty could arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future. A recent datamine has revealed references to Nintendo within the code of a Call of Duty update, which suggests that Black Ops 7, the latest instalment in the franchise, might be coming to the new console. If confirmed, this release would mark the start of Microsoft’s 10-year plan to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms. Call of Duty may soon release on Nintendo Switch 2, following recent datamine hints in game code.

Nintendo References Discovered in Call of Duty Code

Datamining activity by X user Reality (reported by VGC) uncovered three mentions of Nintendo alongside platforms that currently support Call of Duty. A screenshot shared on X showed Nintendo listed under the “PlatformFamily” section alongside Sony, Steam, Microsoft, and UbiConnect. The “ClientPlatformFamilyToAccountType” section also included Nintendo, with the label “na” for the Nintendo account type, alongside Battle.net, PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam accounts.

These discoveries suggest that Call of Duty may launch on Nintendo platforms soon. The X user who shared the findings described a potential announcement as “imminent.” Observers note that Switch 2’s hardware can support modern AAA games, making it a viable platform for the franchise.

Possible Announcement Timeline

The Call of Duty reveal could coincide with an upcoming Microsoft or Nintendo event. Microsoft will host Developer Direct on January 22, featuring in-depth looks at Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and Beast of Reincarnation. Reports suggest a fourth unannounced game could also appear at the event. However, an official Nintendo x Call of Duty announcement is more likely during a Nintendo Direct, which rumours suggest could occur in February.

Ahead of Black Ops 7’s launch, Activision confirmed its collaboration with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. In June 2025, the publisher stated, “We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready.” Black Ops 7 launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14, 2025, and could soon expand to Nintendo’s latest console.