Vivo X Fold 4 likely to launch soon as the biggest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 rival- All details

In the past 6 months, the tech industry has been stunned by the new foldable smartphone innovations, from the world’s first tri-fold to slimmest phone by Oppo, the market has gained some worthy competitors. Now, as we wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, a new rival has emerged as Vivo is yet to launch its new generation foldable. Reportedly, the Vivo X Fold 4 has been in the works and it could launch in the upcoming months. As the launch timeline nears, some of the information surrounding the smartphone’s battery and performance has surfaced, giving us a glimpse into what the new Vivo X Fold 4 will look like, and it may come with one major disappointment which may drive buyers towards the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 4. Vivo X Fold 4 to launch with upgraded battery life with 6000mAh battery.(Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 4: What we know so far

In recent weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been in the limelight for several expected upgrades and other new foldable models launching this year. However, the attention may start to shift as the Vivo X Fold 4 launch has also surfaced and tipsters have revealed some of the crucial information surrounding the upgrades. Reportedly, the Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which may come as a shocking surprise to fans. With Snapdragon 8 Elite powering several flagship models, using an older generation processor could cost Vivo when it comes to competition.

Apart from performance, the smartphone will reportedly come with a bigger size, but ultra-slim and lightweight design profile. It will support an AMOLED display and slimmer bezel, making the foldable look premium in the competitive market. Furthermore, the Vivo X Fold 4 could rival the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in terms of battery life, as the smartphone is expected to feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone may retain the side-mounted fingerprint scanner but may bring a new 50MP periscope lens.

Along with the Vivo X Fold 4, the company could also launch a pro model as last year which also made its global debut. However, it's uncertain if the Vivo X Fold 4 will be launched in India. Therefore, we may have to wait a few months more to know what the new vivo foldable has in store for users.