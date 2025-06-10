Vivo X Fold 5 set to rival iPhone with Apple Watch sync, AMOLED panels and more: All you need to know

Vivo is preparing to launch its new foldable smartphone, the X Fold 5, which follows the X Fold 3 released last year. Though Vivo has not announced the exact launch date, the device is expected to debut later this month. Ahead of the launch, Vivo product manager Han Boxiao shared several key details about the upcoming model. Vivo X Fold 5 is set to launch soon with a 2K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and more. (Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5: Key Feature (Expected)

The Vivo X Fold 5 will feature an 8T LTPO AMOLED display on both the inner and outer screens. The display is designed to deliver a local peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It will include high-frequency PWM dimming at full brightness and carry the TÜV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 certification, aimed at reducing eye strain during prolonged use. The display will also offer a high pixel density and resolution, with Zeiss Master Colour technology to ensure accurate colour reproduction.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Vivo confirmed that the X Fold 5 will operate effectively even in temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius. This performance is supported by the second-generation semi-solid battery technology, which enhances battery stability by extending the solid electrolyte layer from the positive to the negative electrode compared to the previous generation.

On the other hand, it will carry an IPX8 rating, meaning it can handle water immersion up to 3 meters deep. The device will also feature IPX9 and IPX9+ ratings for resistance to high temperature, high pressure, and underwater folding. Additionally, Vivo also claims it will be the first foldable smartphone with an IPX5 dustproof folding screen.

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

One of the notable features will be the phone’s ability to pair with the Apple Watch. Users will be able to view incoming calls, messages, and health data collected by the watch directly on the X Fold 5. The health data will sync with Vivo’s Health app. The phone will also integrate iCloud directly into its file management system. Furthermore, when connected with an iPhone, the foldable will allow users to view SMS and verification codes received on the iPhone simultaneously on the X Fold 5.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Vivo X Fold 5: Display and Design (Expected)

Leaks reveal that the device will include a 6.53-inch outer AMOLED display and an 8.03-inch inner AMOLED screen, both supporting 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising a 30 percent performance boost and 20% better power efficiency over the previous generation.

For photography, the device is expected to feature a triple 50MP including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the phone might offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the X Fold 5 is said to be slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 4.3mm when folded and 9.3mm when unfolded, compared to 4.7mm and 10.2mm, respectively, on the X Fold 3.