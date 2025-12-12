Vivo X200T 5G expected to launch soon, could be a mix of these flagships

Vivo has launched its latest X300 and X300 Pro in the Indian market, and they have now gone on sale. But just days after the launch, Vivo is expected to introduce another phone in India, which could belong to the X200 series. This phone could be called the Vivo X200T, as per a new report by SmartPrix, quoting source Yogesh Brar. Vivo X200T is expected to similar to the X200FE in terms of design.

Mix of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200FE

The phone is described as a mix of the X200 and X200FE, and could be launched in late January 2026. Brar also suggests that this could be a strategic refresher for the X200 series. And considering Vivo has just launched the X300 series, the end of January could be a suitable time for the next phones to come out from Vivo.

For those uninitiated, the X200FE is a rather compact phone by Vivo but still supports DICE branding. So, in totality, the X200T could get the X200FE’s design but feature the performance of the X200.

Vivo X200T Expected Specs

Coming to the specifications of the phone, little is known so far. For context, the Vivo X200 gets the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is a 3nm chipset, whereas the X200FE gets the MediaTek Dimensity 9400E, which is a slightly toned-down version of the 9400. So, it is currently unclear which processor will be seen in the X200T, but overall, both processors are quite powerful, and it should end up being a powerful phone.

Notably, this development comes just after the launch of the Vivo X300 Pro and the X300, which bring the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the latest MediaTek flagship, top-end cameras known for their portraits, flat displays, and a more practical design compared to their predecessor.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price In India