Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in India: Features explained

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 20, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is officially launched in India at a starting price of just Rs.24999. Know what it has to offer.

Vivo’s new mid-ranger, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, has officially been launched in India with a slim design, a 3D curved display, and powered MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The new Y series models flaunt a unique textured design with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera. The Vivo Y400 Pro has been launched at under Rs. 25000, allowing smartphone buyers to get promising features at an affordable price. Therefore, if you have been looking for a feature-filled mid-ranger, then you may want to have a look at the new Vivo Y400 Pro and what it has to offer in the given price segment. 

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G debuts with a dual camera setup, a 5500mAh battery, a powerful processor, and more.(Vivo)
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Specs and features

The Vivo Y400 Pro is hyped for its 7.49mm slimness, and it weighs only 182 grams. It features a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, fabricated with a 4nm process. The Vivo Y400 Pro offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. 

For photography, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with an Aura light on the rear panel for low-light photography. On the front, it includes a 32MP selfie camera. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G users will also get AI-powered camera features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase 2.0. Other AI features include AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G price and availability

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G comes in three colour options: Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple. The smartphone comes with a starting price of just Rs.24999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes with an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs.26999. The pre-booking for the smartphone starts from today, and the sale will go live on June 27, 2025, on Amazon.in, Flipkart, vivo India online store, and offline retail stores. 

