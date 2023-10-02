Vivo's Y17s launched in India. Check prices, offers & specifications
Vivo on Monday launched its Y17s smartphone in India. The handset goes on sale immediately, and can be purchased through Vivo's official website, e-commerce platforms (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as partner retail stores.
“Presenting the stylishly designed all-new #vivoY17s with 50MP Portrait lens. Buy now,” the Chinese manufacturer's India unit posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Variants and price
The smartphone comes in 2 models: the 4GB+64GB, and the 4GB+128GB variants. These are priced at ₹11,499 and ₹12,499, respectively.
Offers
Vivo will provide no-cost EMI for up to 12 months and, in addition to this, a 15-day replacement policy. Buyers can also avail an exchange offer.
Colours
Only 2 colour options are available, namely Forest Green and Glitter Purple.
Specifications
(1.) 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a resolution of 1612*720 pixels and 60 Hz refresh rate.
(2.) A large, 5000 mAh battery; side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and easy unlocking.
(3.) 4GB additional RAM through Extended RAM 3.0 feature; MediaTek's Helio G85 processor.
(4.) Android 13-based FunTouch OS as operating system; 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.
(5.) A 50MP main camera along with a 2MP Bokeh camera at the back.