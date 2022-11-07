Vodafone Idea offering 50GB monthly data, other benefits under this plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has a range of attractive prepaid and postpaid offers for its customers. Recently, the telecom operator launched its ₹401 postpaid plan, which comes with benefits such as more monthly data, additional data, unlimited calling, free benefits etc.

Vodafone Idea ₹401 postpaid plan

Launched earlier this month, the plan provides users monthly data of 50GB; on top of this, customers get additional data, also worth 50GB, and for free. However, the extra data will be available only for users with online subscription to the plan. You will also get data of up to 200GB, per month, as rollover benefit.

Under this, customers also get unlimited calling for other operators as well, along with 3,000 free SMS per month. Also, on subscribing to this offer, they get to use unlimited data from midnight to 6am. Additionally, they get the ₹599 Sony LIV subscription for free for 12 months.

About Vodafone Idea

Headquartered in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea is the third-largest telecom operator in the country, after Reliance Jio and Airtel, respectively. A pan-India GSM operator, it was founded in August 2018, after a merger between Vodafone Idea and Idea Cellular. The brand identity, Vi, was unveiled in September 2020.

