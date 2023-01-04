Want to buy a 5G phone? Get Motorola's G62 from Flipkart for less than 1,000

Under an offer on Flipkart, Motorola's G62, a 5G smartphone, can be yours at less than ₹1,000. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the device, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹21,999, can be purchased for ₹699 only.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Offer on Motorola G62

As per Live Hindustan, the phone is listed for ₹14,999 on the e-commerce platform, a discount of ₹7,000 or 31.81% on the MRP. In addition to this, customers save ₹14,300 more by exchanging an old handset for the incoming Motorola product. Finally, customers get G62 for ₹699, a discount of ₹21,300 or 96.82% on the original MRP.

However, please note that the actual exchange amount depends on the condition and model being given away under the exchange offer.

Motorola G62: Features and specifications

The device has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and comes with 6.5-inch full HD+ display. For processor, it gets the Snapdragon 695 chipset and is charged by a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 20W.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16MP selfie camera in the front, in addition to a triple camera setup at the back (50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 2 MP macro camera).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail