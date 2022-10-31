Want to buy a OnePlus device? Save up to 23,700 on this smartphone

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:42 PM IST

The Chinese manufacturer is offering its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone at reduced cost.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

OnePlus has reduced the price of its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone by up to more than 23,000. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the product's listed price on Amazon is 71,999, and under the offer, you can buy it for 66,999, a discount of 7 percent. However, if you make the payment using an ICICI Bank debit/credit card, you will save 6,000 more, taking the discount to 11,000.

Additionally, if customers exchange their current device for the smartphone, they will get a total discount of 23,700.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The 10 Pro 5G has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 3,216x1,440 pixel resolution, as well as QHD+AMOLED 6.7-inch display.

The phone's 5,000 mAh battery, supports fast-charging of 80 W, and for operating system, it has Android 12-based Color OS 12.1. Meanwhile, for photography, there is a triple camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32 MP camera is on the front.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

