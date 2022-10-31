Want to buy a OnePlus device? Save up to ₹23,700 on this smartphone
The Chinese manufacturer is offering its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone at reduced cost.
OnePlus has reduced the price of its popular 10 Pro 5G smartphone by up to more than ₹23,000. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the product's listed price on Amazon is ₹71,999, and under the offer, you can buy it for ₹66,999, a discount of 7 percent. However, if you make the payment using an ICICI Bank debit/credit card, you will save ₹6,000 more, taking the discount to ₹11,000.
Additionally, if customers exchange their current device for the smartphone, they will get a total discount of ₹23,700.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The 10 Pro 5G has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and is powered by Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It has a 3,216x1,440 pixel resolution, as well as QHD+AMOLED 6.7-inch display.
The phone's 5,000 mAh battery, supports fast-charging of 80 W, and for operating system, it has Android 12-based Color OS 12.1. Meanwhile, for photography, there is a triple camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32 MP camera is on the front.