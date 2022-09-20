Home / Technology / Want to buy a smartphone but have budget of less than 10,000? These deals are for you

Want to buy a smartphone but have budget of less than 10,000? These deals are for you

technology
Published on Sep 20, 2022 02:21 AM IST

Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days are giving attractive discounts on a host of products, including smartphones.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy smartphones of well-known brands but have a budget of less than 10,000, then Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days is what you are looking for. The annual festival season sales of the two e-commerce giants will begin on September 23; while Amazon is offering additional discount of 10% on SBI cards, Flipkart, too, will give extra 10% discount, to ICICI and Axis Bank card holders.

Also Read: These Samsung smartphones cheaper by up to 57% under Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale

Here are the smartphones you can buy at less than 10,000:

Samsung Galaxy M13: You can make this smartphone yours at just 8,499. It has 6,000mAh battery, 6.6-inch full HD+Infinity, a 50MP triple rear camera setup etc.

Tecno Spark 9T: It's actual price is 9,299. However, those interested can purchase it for 8,369, a discount of 930 or 10%. This model is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 processor and its battery supports fast charging of 18W. This budget product sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup as well.

Infinix Note 12: Under Big Billion Day, this 15,999 product is cheaper by 7,000, a discount of nearly 44%. It is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13: The original cost of this model is 14,999 and, under Big Billion Day, you can order it for 8,499. Galaxy F13 sports 6.6-inch full HD+ display; for photography, there's a 50MP camera on the rear.

Poco M4 5G: Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at 9,749, instead of 15,999. A MediaTek Helio 7000 processor powers this device, which has a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Redmi 10A: Under Great India Festival, this 9,499 phone is cheaper by 2,030, and can be purchased for 7,469. It has Helio's G25 processor, 5,000mAh battery, and a 13MP camera, among others.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out