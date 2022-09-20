Want to buy a smartphone but have budget of less than 10,000? These deals are for you

If you want to buy smartphones of well-known brands but have a budget of less than ₹10,000, then Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days is what you are looking for. The annual festival season sales of the two e-commerce giants will begin on September 23; while Amazon is offering additional discount of 10% on SBI cards, Flipkart, too, will give extra 10% discount, to ICICI and Axis Bank card holders.

Also Read: These Samsung smartphones cheaper by up to 57% under Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale

Here are the smartphones you can buy at less than ₹10,000:

Samsung Galaxy M13: You can make this smartphone yours at just ₹8,499. It has 6,000mAh battery, 6.6-inch full HD+Infinity, a 50MP triple rear camera setup etc.

Tecno Spark 9T: It's actual price is ₹9,299. However, those interested can purchase it for ₹8,369, a discount of ₹930 or 10%. This model is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 processor and its battery supports fast charging of 18W. This budget product sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup as well.

Infinix Note 12: Under Big Billion Day, this ₹15,999 product is cheaper by ₹7,000, a discount of nearly 44%. It is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13: The original cost of this model is ₹14,999 and, under Big Billion Day, you can order it for ₹8,499. Galaxy F13 sports 6.6-inch full HD+ display; for photography, there's a 50MP camera on the rear.

Poco M4 5G: Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at ₹9,749, instead of ₹15,999. A MediaTek Helio 7000 processor powers this device, which has a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Redmi 10A: Under Great India Festival, this ₹9,499 phone is cheaper by ₹2,030, and can be purchased for ₹7,469. It has Helio's G25 processor, 5,000mAh battery, and a 13MP camera, among others.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON