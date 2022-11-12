Want to buy Google Pixel 7? Get discount of up to 25,000 on Flipkart

Google's recently-launched Pixel 7 smartphone is priced at ₹59,999 in India. However, you can buy the device on Flipkart at ₹34,999 – a discount of ₹25,000. The discount is available through a bank offer and an exchange offer.

How to save ₹25,000 on Google Pixel 7?

On Flipkart, you save ₹7,000 on the smartphone if you use an HDFC bank debit/credit card to purchase the product, reducing its cost to ₹52,999. Additionally, if you exchange an iPhone 12 or a high-end Android handset for your new device, you save up to ₹18,000 more, taking the final discounted price to ₹34,999.

However, customers should note that the final exchange value depends on the model, make year, and condition of the phone being exchanged for Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

Pixel 7 has 6.32-inch display with 2,400x1,080 pixel resolution, and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its 4,355mAh battery supports wired and wireless fast charging.

As its processor, it has Google's in-house Tensor's G2 chipset. For photography, there is a 50MP camera on the rear, and a 10.8MP camera for selfies.

