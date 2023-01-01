Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Want to buy iPhone Plus? Here's how to get discount of up to 9,000

Want to buy iPhone Plus? Here's how to get discount of up to 9,000

technology
Published on Jan 01, 2023 05:59 PM IST

The offer is available on the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the smartphone.

iPhone Plus can be yours at a discount of up to 9,000
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Those who want an iPhone Plus can get it for a discount of up to 9,000. Yes, the smartphone, which was released in September last year, can be purchased at a reduced price from Apple's Imagine stores.

The offer is available on the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the device.

How to save 9,000 on iPhone Plus?

The 128 GB variant is available in the market for 89,900, while the 256 GB variant is priced at 99,900. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, customers get 3,000 store discount on the 128 GB model. On top of this, by paying from an HDFC Bank card, they save 5,000 more. The final price of this model, therefore, is 81,900.

Meanwhile, on the 256 GB model, you get 4,000 off as store discount and 5,000 off by availing bank offers. Therefore, you get it for 90,000.

iPhone 14 Plus: Features and specifications

iPhone 14 Plus is iPhone's first ‘Plus’ model since 2017, when iPhone 8 Plus was launched. It comes with a 6.7-inch super retina XDR display and works on the manufacturer's A15 bionic processor. It is available in three variants: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Blue, Starlight, Midnight Black, Purple and Red are the colour schemes in which this device can be purchased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
apple inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP