Want to buy iPhone? This deal available on Flipkart for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

For those looking to buy iPhone, an offer is currently available on Flipkart for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both of which were launched in September last year. On the e-commerce website, the former is listed for ₹65,999 (MRP: ₹79,900) and the latter, ₹74,999 (MRP: ₹89,900).

Customers, however, save ₹13,901 (iPhone 14) and ₹14,901 (iPhone 14 Plus) without an exchange offer. With exchange offer, on the other hand, they get to save up to ₹21,400 on each device.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Features

Both smartphones operate on Apple's in-house A15 Bionic chipset, with 5-Core GPU and 16-Core NPU for graphics. The two also come with a Face ID sensor and, for connectivity, features such as 5G, Wi-Fi, two sims, Bluetooth, GPS, lighting port (for charging) etc.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a dual camera setup on the rear, and each camera has an LED flash. The setup comprises of a 12 MP primary wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor, also of 12 MP. For selfies, there is a 12 MP front camera.

