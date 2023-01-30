Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Want to buy iPhone? This deal available on Flipkart for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Want to buy iPhone? This deal available on Flipkart for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

technology
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 05:44 PM IST

iPhone 14 has an MRP of ₹79,900, while that for iPhone 14 Plus is ₹89,900.

Apple launched iPhone 14 in September last year.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

For those looking to buy iPhone, an offer is currently available on Flipkart for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both of which were launched in September last year. On the e-commerce website, the former is listed for 65,999 (MRP: 79,900) and the latter, 74,999 (MRP: 89,900).

Customers, however, save 13,901 (iPhone 14) and 14,901 (iPhone 14 Plus) without an exchange offer. With exchange offer, on the other hand, they get to save up to 21,400 on each device.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: Features

Both smartphones operate on Apple's in-house A15 Bionic chipset, with 5-Core GPU and 16-Core NPU for graphics. The two also come with a Face ID sensor and, for connectivity, features such as 5G, Wi-Fi, two sims, Bluetooth, GPS, lighting port (for charging) etc.

For photography, meanwhile, there is a dual camera setup on the rear, and each camera has an LED flash. The setup comprises of a 12 MP primary wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor, also of 12 MP. For selfies, there is a 12 MP front camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
apple inc. flipkart
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP