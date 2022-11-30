Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Want to buy Nord N20 SE? How you can save 2,000 on OnePlus phone

Want to buy Nord N20 SE? How you can save 2,000 on OnePlus phone

technology
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:19 PM IST

On Flipkart, the smartphone is priced at ₹13,789. However, you can purchase it for ₹11,789.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE (oneplus.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Under an offer on Flipkart, you can purchase OnePlus Nord N20 SE at 2,000 cheaper than its listed price on the e-ecommerce platform, where the device is priced at 13,789.

How to save 2,000 on Nord N20 SE?

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the discount is available on a CITI Bank credit card. Here, the price after discount ( 11,789) will not be paid in one go. Instead, it will be paid as equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Nord N20 SE features and specifications

In the smartphone, OnePlus has given a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,612x720 pixels. Nord N20 SE has 4G RAM and 64GB internal storage, and has MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset as its processing unit.

Also, the device's 5,000mAh battery supports SUPERVOOC fast charging of 33W, and the handset works on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 operating system (OS). Meanwhile, for photography, there is an 8MP front camera for selfies, as well as a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary lens.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

