Want to buy Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4? Here's how you can get 48,000 off

On its official website, Samsung is running an offer for its Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which stated that under the deal, buyers can save up to ₹48,390 on Galaxy Z Flip 4, which, as of today, has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹89,999. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Offer on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

As per Live Hindustan, customers, under the offer, get an initial and instant discount of ₹7,000, thus reducing the device's price to ₹82,999. This discount is available only for those making the payment from an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

On top of the reduced cost, meanwhile, people can avail an exchange offer as well. Under this, by swapping an old handset for the incoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, they get to save up to ₹41,390 on the latter. With instant discount and exchange offer, therefore, the smartphone can be purchased for ₹41,609, an overall 46% discount of ₹48,390 on the original MRP.

Please note…

Buyers, however, must note that in order to get the full exchange value, the handset being given away must be in good working condition. Another factor is the brand to which it belongs.

Added incentives

Samsung is also offering additional incentives as part of the deal, the report said. For example, you can purchase the ₹31,999 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for ₹2,999 only.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Features

(1.) It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, and comes powered by an Octa-core processor.

(2.) A 3,700 mAh battery provides power to the smartphone, which has two screen display options.

(3.) There is a main 6.7-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, as well as a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display.

(4.) On the photography front, there is a 10 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

(5.) On the back panel, there are twin 12 MP camera units, each with an LED flash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON