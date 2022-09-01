Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A more affable foldable phone? Very much so

Two very distinct schools of thought are at work within Samsung’s foldable smartphone strategy. There is the large Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which unfolds into a charismatic tablet. That, along with the smaller (and more vertically aligned cover screen), is as astonishing as smartphones get. Then there’s the simpler (we suspect this may appeal to a larger demographic) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which as the name suggests, flips to unfold and fold (it morphs into half the size when folded).

Another reason why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have wider appeal (apart from the overall easier ergonomics), is the price. This will cost around ₹89,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, or ₹94,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Prices are not entirely dissimilar from last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, and there are reasons for this semblance of continuity.

There is a trick up Samsung’s sleeve, called the Bespoke Edition, which for another ₹3,000 to the sticker price of the higher spec variant, lets you choose dual colour combinations. Pairing Pink Gold and White may just be the ticket for some folks. Worth checking out, to add a bit of your personality to the phone. Mind you, the combinations are predefined (there are 5 at this time).

As to why the prices haven’t changed much year on year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an iterative update with no wholesale design, software, or component changes. As is the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, though comparatively, that’s still adopted more refinements overall. The headline changes include a new processor (anything less would have been a disappointment), stronger display (by as much as 45%, or so they claim), a more robust glass at the back and a larger battery.

There are very subtle design changes, while the overall footprint and ergonomics have remained the same. The stronger foldable display and the switch from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to Gorilla Glass Victus+ may be less noticeable immediately but have longer term advantages. What you’ll notice is the aluminum frame, which is now shinier compared with the matte finish that the Flip 3 adorned.

What hasn’t changed at all is the stiffness of the hinge, and it still requires both hands to effectively open to unfold. That’s a good thing. When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is around half the vertical length of regular Android phones, but more than twice the thickness at 17.1mm (it is really thin when unfolded, at 6.9mm).

It is nevertheless a bit surprising that the IPX8 rating has been carried forward, which makes this resistant to being submerged in water but isn’t sealed off against dust. That’s a bit of a worry for the long term because the hinge in particular is where dust may be able to make inroads. Yet, all said and done, the reinforcements made to the design (folded and unfolded) adds a layer of reassurance. Yet, we’d urge caution against dust settling on the phone.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display (it is a foldable dynamic AMOLED, to be precise), which is essentially still an ultra-thin glass. Though stronger than before. No longer is a fold a limitation elsewhere. There’s the small 1.9-inch cover display (this is adjacent to the cameras) which is quite fun to quickly glance at a notification or the weather or manage the music. The main display ticks off 120Hz refresh rate and can really dial up the brightness.

A feature you must try is called the Flex Mode, which is essentially a touchpad addon alongside any app that you may be using (most apps don’t support this natively, such is the state of Android’s ecosystem), and can be forced to work with apps, nevertheless. You can place the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in an L-shape (preferably on a table) where the top half of the screen is where the app sits, and the bottom half becomes a touchpad. Much like a laptop, except this will be a super mini laptop.

If there really is a weak(er) point of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, it would likely be the cameras. Samsung hasn’t given this as big an upgrade as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. There are two 12-megapixel cameras, much like the predecessor. Albeit with larger pixel sizes, which will directly result in more light being captured. Despite the lack of serious upgrades on the photography hardware front, there is something very likeable about the photos this phone captures. Albeit slightly better with the low light photos situation too.

There is no doubt the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and this foldable screen mechanism has its ergonomic advantages. Following through with the updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip and a larger battery (3700 mAh instead of 3300 mAh) makes this better where it really matters. Add the improvements with robustness, software add-ins while there hasn’t been a substantial increase in the price tag, work towards a favorable opinion of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This should be, and will be, better than the 2022 edition of the Motorola Moto Razr (if and when Moto does decide to bring it to India). The latter is heavier (200 grams compared with 187 grams), has a smaller 3500 mAh battery and will not have the software smarts Samsung takes the pains to integrate. Plus, if the dated predecessor’s price ( ₹1,24,999) is anything to go by, it’ll be significantly more expensive too.

Why would you want to go down that path, when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its current portfolio of improvements, is closer to achieving perfectness. Cameras should be Samsung’s next big point of focus.

