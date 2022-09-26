Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Want to download but have no connectivity? ‘SugarBox’ is here to help

Want to download but have no connectivity? ‘SugarBox’ is here to help

technology
Published on Sep 26, 2022 04:29 PM IST

SugarBox enables users to access various apps, or download materials, at zero internet charges. All they have to do is use mobile data to download it.

SugarBox app can be downloaded from Google Play
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If there is no free mobile data in your phone, or you are at a place with low or no internet connectivity, and you have to download something, then worry not. Google Play Store has ‘SugarBox', a feature which enables you to access various apps, or download materials, at zero internet charges.

How to use SugarBox?

To download SugarBox, you will have to use mobile data; once downloaded, you can use it for free. Its specialty is that anybody within a range of 100 kilometers can connect their device to it, whether their phone has mobile data or not.

To connect to SugarBox, go to a Common Service Centre (CSC) which has this facility. Switch on your phone's Wi-Fi and click on ‘SugarBox Network.’ Now your device will get connected and you can use this service.

To take this technology far and wide, SugarBox Networks is making available, at Common Service Centres in villages, devices equipped with a ‘special Cloud Edge technology.’ At present, more than 250 villages in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have the SugarBox facility. In the near future, the company plans to expand it to Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Who created SugarBox?

SugarBox was developed by Mumbai-based Margo Networks Private Limited. In 2017, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) acquired the company. As of April 2020, Zee held 80% stake in SugarBox.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP