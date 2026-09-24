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Want to try cooking everyday snacks in an air fryer? These 5 recommendations can help you get the desired results

Air fryers make everyday snacking easier with less oil, offering a convenient way to prepare crispy makhana, peanuts, pakoras and more.

Updated on: Sep 24, 2026, 14:55:09 IST
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Air fryers can be a useful addition to Indian kitchens, especially for preparing everyday snacks with less oil. From roasted makhana, spiced chana, puffed rice and peanuts to sprout chaat, they can make quick, convenient snacks with minimal fuss. They are also handy for occasional favourites such as pakoras, samosas and hara bhara kebabs, offering a crisp finish without deep-frying.The taste will not be exactly the same as fried versions, but it can come surprisingly close. Serve these snacks with an assortment of chutneys, sauces and dips to make the spread more interesting. With health and lifestyle benefits increasingly outweighing taste-related compromises, air frying is certainly worth exploring for everyday Indian snacking.

Crispy Indian snacks made simpler with less oil and everyday convenience. (AI Generated Image)
Crispy Indian snacks made simpler with less oil and everyday convenience. (AI Generated Image)
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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This 6.5-litre air fryer is designed for everyday cooking, including roasting, baking, grilling and air frying. Its rapid hot-air circulation helps cook food with less oil, while the digital touch controls make settings easy to adjust. Eight preset menus offer convenient cooking options, and the viewing window with built-in light lets you monitor food without opening the fryer. The generous capacity is suitable for preparing larger portions or snacks for the family.

Specifications

Special Feature
8 preset cooking menus
Product Dimensions
39D × 33W × 28H cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
6.5 litres
Material
Plastic and metal

Reasons to Buy

Large cooking capacity

8 preset menus

Reasons to Avoid

Takes up counter space

Touch controls need cleaning

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious basket, easy controls and convenient cooking performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for family-sized portions, versatile cooking modes and convenient food monitoring.

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This air fryer combines a generous 6.5-litre capacity with 1800W power for everyday cooking. Its 360-degree air circulation supports frying, grilling, toasting and roasting, while adjustable temperature settings offer greater control over different recipes. Twelve preset cooking modes simplify preparation, making it suitable for snacks, appetisers and regular meals. The digital touch controls also make it convenient to adjust cooking settings according to the dish.

Specifications

Special Feature
12 preset cooking modes
Product Dimensions
30D × 34W × 38H cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
6.5 litres
Material
Stainless steel body

Reasons to Buy

12 preset modes

Generous cooking capacity

Reasons to Avoid

Large countertop footprint

Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its capacity, presets and easy-to-use touch controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for versatile cooking, family-sized portions and convenient preset controls.

This 6.2-litre digital air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to circulate hot air for cooking with little to no added oil. Its 2000W power supports frying, roasting, grilling and baking, making it suitable for everyday snacks and meals. The digital controls offer convenient temperature and time adjustment, while the removable, dishwasher-safe basket simplifies cleaning. Its generous capacity makes it practical for preparing portions for the family.

Specifications

Special Feature
Rapid Air Technology
Product Dimensions
40.3 × 31.5 × 30.7 cm
Colour
Black and silver
Capacity
6.2 litres
Material
Plastic and metal

Reasons to Buy

Rapid Air Technology

Dishwasher-safe removable basket

Reasons to Avoid

Bulky countertop footprint

Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooking performance, generous capacity and easy cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for family-sized portions, versatile cooking and convenient digital controls.

This 5.4-litre digital air fryer is designed for everyday cooking with reduced oil. Its rapid air circulation supports even cooking, while the see-through window lets you monitor food during preparation. Touch controls, temperature adjustment and automatic shut-off add convenience, making it suitable for roasting, frying and reheating snacks. The non-stick basket can also simplify cleaning after cooking. Its compact design makes it practical for regular household use.

Specifications

Special Feature
360° rapid air circulation
Product Dimensions
30D × 31W × 33H cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
5.4 litres
Material
Non-stick basket

Reasons to Buy

See-through cooking window

Automatic shut-off

Reasons to Avoid

Moderate cooking capacity

Limited countertop space

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its convenient controls, spacious basket and easy everyday cooking.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reduced-oil cooking, convenient monitoring and practical family-sized portions.

This 4.2-litre digital air fryer is designed for convenient everyday cooking, with functions for frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, reheating and defrosting. Its Quick Fry Technology and 1450W Super Helix heating support efficient cooking, while the live cooking window lets you monitor food without opening the basket. Digital touch controls and preset menus add convenience, while its compact design suits smaller kitchens.

Specifications

Special Feature
7-in-1 cooking functions
Product Dimensions
27.5 × 27.5 × 31.5 cm
Colour
Black and gold
Capacity
4.2 litres
Material
Compounded plastic body

Reasons to Buy

Live cooking window

Compact kitchen footprint

Reasons to Avoid

Smaller cooking capacity

Limited batch size

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact design, cooking window and versatile preset functions.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday snacks, versatile cooking and convenient food monitoring.

What are the disadvantages of an air fryer?

Air fryers have limited capacity, take counter space, and may need multiple batches. Food can taste different from deep-fried versions, while some models require regular cleaning.

What exactly does an air fryer do?

An air fryer circulates hot air around food to create a crisp exterior with little oil. It can fry, roast, bake, grill and reheat everyday dishes.

What is unhealthy about an air fryer?

Air frying itself is not inherently unhealthy. However, heavily processed foods can remain high in salt, sugar and calories, while overcooking starchy foods may increase unwanted compounds.

Factors to keep in mind when buying an air fryers for every Indian snacks cooking:

Capacity: Choose 4–6 litres for everyday snacks, or larger for family-sized batches.

Temperature control: Adjustable temperatures help with roasting makhana, peanuts, chana, pakoras and kebabs.

Cooking functions: Presets for frying, roasting, baking and grilling add versatility.

Air circulation: Even hot-air circulation helps achieve a more consistent crisp texture.

Power: Higher wattage can support faster heating and cooking.

Basket design: A non-stick, removable basket makes serving and cleaning easier.

Viewing window: Useful for checking samosas, kebabs and other snacks while cooking.

Ease of cleaning: Dishwasher-safe, detachable parts can simplify regular maintenance.

3 best features of air fryers for every Indian snacks cooking:

ProductWattageControl MethodAir Frying Technology
KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L1600WDigital touch controlsRapid heat circulation
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer 6.5L1800WDigital touch controls360° air circulation
PHILIPS HD9270/70 6.2L2000WDigital controlsRapid Air Technology
Pigeon Healthifry 5.4L1500WTouch controls360° rapid air circulation
Crompton Ameo DLX 4.2L1450WDigital controlsQuick Fry Technology

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  • Can air fryers cook Indian snacks?

    Yes. They can prepare makhana, chana, peanuts, pakoras, samosas and hara bhara kebabs with less oil.

  • Are air-fried snacks healthier than fried snacks?

    They can be lower in added oil and calories, depending on the ingredients and preparation method.

  • Does an air fryer make food taste like deep-fried snacks?

    Not exactly. The texture and taste can be similar, but deep-fried food usually has a different crispness.

  • What size air fryer is suitable for a family?

    A 5–6-litre model is generally practical for preparing larger portions and family-sized batches.

  • What can you cook besides snacks in an air fryer?

    Air fryers can also roast, grill, bake and reheat vegetables, paneer, chicken and other everyday foods.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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