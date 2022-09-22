Want to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on the same phone? Follow these steps

At present, you can use your WhatsApp account simultaneously on your smartphone along with desktop/laptop. Also, if you have two Android devices, you can use WhatsApp simultaneously on both the smartphones.

Now, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, users can open two accounts on a single device. However, officially, WhatsApp can be opened only on one smartphone at a time.

The feature with which you can use two accounts of the Meta-owned messaging service on a single phone is called ‘Dual Apps’, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, Live Hindustan reported. Here's all you need to know about it:

How to use ‘Dual Apps’: Go to ‘Settings’ in your Android device

Scroll down and tap on ‘Apps’

Select 'Dual Apps' and click on ‘Create’

Among apps supported by this feature, select ‘WhatsApp’

Move the Dual Apps toggle; return to app launcher and open WhatsApp using the Dual Apps icon

Set your WhatsApp account using another phone number

Things to note

It is to be noted that this option is offered in dual-sim smartphones of Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus and Realme. The steps to enable this feature may vary depending on respective brands; the aforementioned steps are for Xiaomi. Additionally, the feature has a different name for different makers. For example, in Oppo, it is called ‘App Clone’, while in Samsung, its name is ‘Dual Messenger’.

Users should also make sure that their second number is active and can be used for internet connectivity.

