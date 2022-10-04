Want to work Apple? Tim Cook shares mantras which could get you hired

Do you wish to work with technology giant Apple one day? Is the Cupertino-headquartered iPhone and iPad maker your dream work destination? Well, all your queries might be answered here.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook has now a mantra that can get you placed here. Tim Cook has listed four qualities his company looks for while selecting techies, CNBC reported.

The four qualities Apple top official looks for are stated below.

Collaborative attitude

According to Apple CEO, working harmoniously with the team and other employees is a key quality. He stated that although individual contributions are extremely important, two strong individuals working together may accomplish amazing things, and small teams can accomplish incredible things.

Cook searches for the capacity for collaboration in candidates. He seeks basic conviction that if any idea is shared, it will only grow and improve.

Innovation

The second quality he desires in the candidates is an innovative mindset. The Apple CEO mentions the company looks for individuals who can approach an issue without getting bogged down in the dogma of how that issue has earlier been perceived.

Apple needs someone who would circumnavigate the issue, look at it from several sides, and use their creative abilities to come up with answers, he added.

Curious mind

According to Tim Cook, one quality that makes a candidate unique is curiosity. He says, curiosity is being curious about something to ask lots of questions, irrespective of whether they’re good questions or foolish ones.

Cook further stresses that it’s amazing how it puts pressure on the person to actually think through the answers when someone asks questions, like a child might. And so, Apple CEO says, the company looks for inborn curiosity in people.

Domain knowledge

Cook reveals the fourth and final trait which is sought by the company while recruiting. He says someone who is knowledgeable about the work and has the necessary skill set, gained either from their time in education or from their previous employment have a chance to work with Apple.

Summing up, Cook said these qualities are what Apple seeks in the people, and it’s been a superb recipe. Tim Cook lauds people having these qualities and affirms that they stand a decent chance of getting hired by Apple.