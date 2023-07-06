We are made by history! Assassin's Creed Mirage unveils 'History of Baghdad' feature, Blending history and gaming

Ubisoft Montreal is featuring an intriguing new feature in their upcoming AAA title, Assassin's Creed Mirage, aimed to provide gamers with more information about the time period and setting of the game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: A nostalgic journey into stealth and assassinations. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a focus on espionage, a core theme of the Assassin's Creed series, it comes as no surprise that the developers are incorporating another element to captivate the player base.

Since the official announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage back in 2022, Ubisoft has gradually unveiled additional details about the game, including its story, setting, and gameplay mechanics. This allows fans to get a glimpse of what to expect when the title launches in October, 2023.

While traversal and combat features have been highlighted, Ubi is also aiming to generate excitement around the game's educational aspect.

In a recent post on the studio’s website, the development team shared information about a new feature called the "History of Baghdad," which will be integrated into AC Mirage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

History of Baghdad. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Newly added feature. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

About the ‘History of Baghdad’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This upcoming feature will be the part of the in-game Codex and database, aims to provide players with historical context about locations, items, and cultural events they encounter while accompanying the main character, Basim, on his journey through ninth-century Baghdad.

Players can unlock this information as they progress in the game, with articles falling under five different topics: Economy, Belief & Daily Life, Government, Art & Science, and Court Life.

To ensure historical accuracy, Ubi enlisted the expertise of historian Dr. Raphaël Weyland to work specifically on the development of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Weyland had the freedom to curate much of the content that appears in the Codex feature, focusing on elements and relics players can discover during their gameplay. Plus, the French studio collaborated with Middle East history experts and international museums for their exhibits on Islamic art, aiming to bring the city of Baghdad to life in the virtual world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| JJ Abrams teases ‘emotional’ and ‘gritty’ Hot Wheels movie, Inspired by Barbie's success

While many players are primarily interested in the gameplay mechanics of Assassin's Creed Mirage, there is undoubtedly a subset of the player base who will appreciate the game's educational value.

Ubisoft's commitment to historical accuracy and attention to detail has been evident in previous AC titles, and fans can likely expect the same level of authenticity in Assassin's Creed Mirage.