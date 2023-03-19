What is Copilot, AI-powered digital assistant announced by Microsoft?

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced Copilot, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital assistant which, according to CEO Satya Nadella, will ‘fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth.’

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing…with our new copilot, we're giving people more agency, and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language,” said Nadella.

What is Microsoft's Copilot?

As per the tech giant, Copilot combines large language models (LLMs) with data in a user's Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 apps. By doing this, it turns words ‘into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet.’

Microsoft has embedded Copilot into apps that are used every day: Words, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more. With this assistant, a person can decide what to keep, modify or discard.

How does Microsoft Copilot work?

The Bill Gates co-founded company says Copilot works in three ways; it unleashes creativity, unlocks productivity, and enhances the user's skills.

Microsoft Copilot: Features

The system has the following features:

(1.) It is built on the organisation's comprehensive approach to security, compliance, and privacy.

(2.) It protects leakage of tenant, group and individual data.

(3.) It is integrated into the apps used by millions each day.

(4.) It is designed to make a user learn new skills.

Microsoft Copilot: Availability

For feedback, Copilot is currently being tested with a small group of users, said Microsoft, adding that in the months ahead, it will be introduced to all 365 apps.