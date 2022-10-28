What's trending on Twitter? Check the most talked themes in 2021

A recent report from Twitter states the top three trending themes on Twitter India last year were finance, fan subcultures, and entrepreneurship. The study analysed billions of tweets done on the micro-blogging platform in 2021 to tabulate ‘what people on Twitter are saying right now.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Twitter trends report 2022 described, 'Finance Goes Social’, ‘Fan Built Worlds’ and ‘Entrepreneurship Hits Peak Culture' are the three major subjects which were ‘talk on Twitter’ in 2021.

The study sheds light on the topics and interests influencing consumer behaviour in the international and Indian markets, thus can help marketers advertise their product more efficiently on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk wants Twitter to be 'most respected advertising platform'

Investing has entered the chat

According to the survey, conversations around financial literacy increased by 185% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021. Additionally, it was found that within the same time period, discussion of finances increased by 62%, and that discussion of investments was gaining more and more “commonplace” on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with trading and investing, the site has noticed significant impressions from discussions centred on cryptocurrency and decentralised finance.

While discussions about financial literacy, FinTech companies, and equity received the most interactions, Web3.0, “NFT+Bollywood,” and Bollycoin emerged as important new subjects last year.

Fan sub-cultures are expanding

Conversations about fandoms in India as a whole increased by 47% in 2021, those around cricket increased dramatically by 55% year over year. In terms of engagements last year, cricket, anime, and cinema discussions topped the list.

Mentions of Kollywood (Tamil cinema) increased 15% year. Some of the most engaging discussions online have also come from superhero fandoms like those centred around Marvel and DC. The report states, #DCFanDome grew by 35%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Twitter users flocked online to share their interest and experiences about these topics, niche conversations like LARPing and cosplay also grew.

Building a business has never been more exciting!

Last year, conversations about entrepreneurship increased by 22% YoY, while conversations about female entrepreneurs increased by 269% YoY in 2021.

The Twitter trend report says, “startup culture in India is well and truly booming.” Across the nation, people are contributing to the conversation about this thriving industry by sharing their own stories and even making memes, it adds.

Memes and jokes about the television programme Shark Tank India and hashtags like #PeakBengaluru were partly responsible for the surge, the report states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON