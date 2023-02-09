WhatsApp adds ‘exciting’ updates to status feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp has rolled out several ‘exciting’ updates to its status feature, allowing users to record and share voice messages to status, and more.

“We've added some exciting new updates to the status feature. Tell it how it is, your way, with voice status,” tweeted WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Record voice status: Voice messages such as cheers, celebratory choruses, laughter etc. can be effortlessly recorded and shared.

Status reactions: With Quick Replies, a user can show loved ones exactly how he/she feels, with just a tap.

Who sees WhatsApp statuses: You get to decide who all can view your WhatsApp statuses. This gives you more control over the visibility of the status.

Link viewing to get easier: With link previews, any link shared in your status will be easier to view.

Quick status viewing: For this, ‘rings’ (green in Android, blue for iOS) will now appear around a user's profile photo in the chat list. The ring will let a contact know that the profile photo is to be clicked for a quick status viewing.

