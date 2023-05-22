WhatsApp to bring feature to create stickers from images: Report

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to create stickers from images. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported the story, the feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.7.4 update on the Test Flight app.

Representational Image

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot to show where the option, apparently named ‘New Sticker,’ will be found:

The 'New Sticker' feature (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the above image, ‘New Sticker’ will be available within the chat share action sheet. As per WABetaInfo, the feature will allow people to choose images from their library, and offer tools for editing, including the ability to remove the background.

The option uses iOS 16 APIs to extract a subject right out of a photo, and then automatically convert it into a sticker within the app. Also, it must be noted that a similar tool is already there on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop; the one under development on iOS, however, will provide users with additional tools.

‘New Sticker’ is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

