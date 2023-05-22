Home / Technology / WhatsApp to bring feature to create stickers from images: Report

WhatsApp to bring feature to create stickers from images: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 22, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The option, apparently called ‘New Sticker’ will be available within the chat share action sheet.

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to create stickers from images. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported the story, the feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.10.7.4 update on the Test Flight app.

Representational Image
Representational Image

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot to show where the option, apparently named ‘New Sticker,’ will be found:

The 'New Sticker' feature (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)
The 'New Sticker' feature (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the above image, ‘New Sticker’ will be available within the chat share action sheet. As per WABetaInfo, the feature will allow people to choose images from their library, and offer tools for editing, including the ability to remove the background.

The option uses iOS 16 APIs to extract a subject right out of a photo, and then automatically convert it into a sticker within the app. Also, it must be noted that a similar tool is already there on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop; the one under development on iOS, however, will provide users with additional tools.

‘New Sticker’ is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out