WhatsApp Channels may soon get interactive quizzes to boost engagement

WhatsApp appears to be working on a new feature that could make channels far more interactive than they are today. The messaging platform has started testing quiz-based interactions for channels, giving admins a new way to engage followers beyond one-way broadcasts. Unlike polls, which are built around opinions, quizzes are meant to test knowledge. (Pixabay/representational)

The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS via TestFlight, shortly after a similar tool appeared in the Android beta. According to details shared by WABetaInfo, the new option is called Channel Quiz and is designed specifically for channel administrators.

Unlike polls, which are built around opinions, quizzes are meant to test knowledge. Channel admins can create a quiz by entering a question and adding multiple answer options. One key difference is that admins must mark one option as the correct answer before publishing the quiz. This makes it clear to followers that the interaction is knowledge-based rather than subjective.

WhatsApp is also allowing richer quiz formats. Admins can attach images to each answer choice, making quizzes suitable for visual content, educational prompts, or brand-led engagement. Once a quiz is live, followers can tap on an answer, and those who choose correctly are rewarded with a confetti animation, adding a light, game-like touch to the experience.

From the admin’s side, WhatsApp offers insights into how followers respond. Channel owners can see how many users selected each option, which can help gauge audience understanding or interest. At the same time, privacy safeguards remain in place. If participants are not saved in the admin’s contacts, only limited information is visible. Depending on individual privacy settings, admins may only see a profile photo, while names and phone numbers remain hidden.

The arrival of quizzes signals WhatsApp’s broader push to make channels more engaging and competitive with platforms like Telegram and Instagram Broadcast Channels, where interactive elements already play a bigger role. For creators, educators, and brands, quizzes could become a useful tool to drive repeat engagement and keep audiences actively involved rather than passively scrolling.

Since the feature has now surfaced on both iOS and Android beta builds, a wider rollout may not be far away. However, WhatsApp has not yet confirmed when Channel Quiz will be available to all users. For now, it remains in testing, but its presence across platforms suggests that interactive channels could soon become a standard part of the WhatsApp experience.