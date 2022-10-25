As WhatsApp goes down, Meta says working to restore services

Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp are currently experiencing disruption. Acknowledging the issue, a Meta spokesperson said the company is working to restore services 'as quickly as possible.'

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said, as per Reuters.

According to realtime monitor Downdetector, the outage is being experienced in various parts of the country, with thousands of users reporting disruptions. In fact, a global outage has been reported.

Meanwhile, Twitter users, as usual, came up with hilarious memes. Also #whatsapp down is trending on the social media network.

(Developing story)

