WhatsApp is rolling out ‘Call Links’ feature for quicker video and audio calls

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to make it easier to start and join a call in just one tap. Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature called ‘Call Links’.The users can now tap the ‘Call Links’ option within the Calls tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with other users. The users will need the latest version of the app to use the Call Links feature and the rollout will begin this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WhatsApp has also said it started testing the group video calls for up to 32 people on the platform. From time to time, WhatsApp has been rolling out features to make the app a user-friendly experience. Besides that, it constantly shares useful tips with the users to make their conversations safe.

With features like ‘Disappearing Messages’, the users can select the duration for which the messages sent in individual or group chats can appear and later vanish. The platform says it is aiming to giving users even more control over their privacy. The messaging platform also allows the users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the two-step verification feature which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.Besides this, WhatsApp has provided the users with a simple way to block contacts. It has also suggested that the users refrain from sharing personal details like bank account information, debit or credit card information etc. The app also warns the users against clicking spam links which could be disguised malwares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The users should also be aware while sending a forwarded message to others and must avoid if the information is not true.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail