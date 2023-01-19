WhatsApp rolling out ability to share voice notes via status updates

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability to record and share voice notes via status. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, and was the first to report last year about the Meta-owned platform developing this ability.

Also Read: Soon, use voice notes as your WhatsApp Status update

The following screenshot, shared by WABetaInfo, shows how the feature will work:

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen above, the option to record and share voice notes via status can be found in the text status section, if enabled on a device. Also, users can discard a recording before sharing it; this gives them greater control over their voice recordings. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, the maximum duration for a voice note will be 30 seconds, and to listen to it, users will have to update their WhatsApp version.

These notes will always be end-to-end encrypted, which means that only those people chosen by you in your privacy settings get to listen these recordings. For now, these have been made available only to select beta testers.

What is WhatsApp status?

It allows you to share text, photo, video and GIF updates; these disappear 24 hours after being sent. For this, both the user and receiver should have each other's phone number in the address book of their respective device.

Click here to see how to use it for Android, iOS and KaiOS.

