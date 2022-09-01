WhatsApp says it banned nearly 24 lakh Indian accounts in July this year

Messaging platform WhatsApp on Thursday said it banned 23.87 lakh Indian accounts in the month of July. Out of these, 14.16 lakh accounts were proactively banned before any reports from the users.

The messaging platform has revealed the data in its monthly compliance report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. WhatsApp identifies an Indian account as the one having a number having the country code +91.



“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” a spokesperson for the company stated.



The compliance report publishes data on the platform's action between July 1 and 31, 2022. According to the report, the platform received 574 reports which included ban appeals, account support, product support and others. It said action was taken on 27 accounts.



WhatsApp said it deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. “We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred,” the platform said in its report.

In its June report, WhatsApp had said it banned 22.10 lakh Indian accounts, while 19.10 accounts were banned in May. Similarly, 16.66 lakh accounts were banned in April.



WhatsApp's parent company Meta in its report has said it took action on 2.7 crore posts on Facebook and Instagram in July this year, PTI reported. The social media giant took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram as part of its compliance with the IT Rules, 2021.

