WhatsApp says it is working on ‘View Once’ message feature: Report

Messaging platform WhatsApp has said it working on the feature in which the messages can be viewed once before disappearing. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is under development and is not available for the beta testers.

There is a new button placed next to the chat bar. The button has a lock symbol within it, which implies that the message will be a ‘view once’ text. As the name suggests, such messages will disappear from the conversation when the recipient opens it so that it is not possible to read the text again, the report added.

This feature is useful when you are sharing the very sensitive information and want to immediately delete it from the recipient's phone for enhanced privacy. It will not be possible to forward and copy these messages. The feature to take screenshot will be blocked but there is no confirmation yet. According to the WABetaInfo report, this feature will be released in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android. The Meta-owned messaging app unveils features from time to time for a user-friendly experience. On Monday, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature to bring large version of heart emojis. The platform has already implemented an animated and large version of all the heart emojis in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8 version.

Another interesting update is related to the feature which helps the users to search for recent groups on the desktop. In case you have joined several groups and do not remember the name of a group, you can find a list of all the recent groups in common with a contact by just entering their name on the search bar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail