WhatsApp testing option to let admins, members see who left a group in past 60 days

According to a report in Android Police, admins and members of WhatsApp groups will now be able to see who left the group or was removed from it in the last 60 days. The option is currently being tested on beta 2.22.17.21 version of the messaging app.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: How to book an Uber ride using WhatsApp in Delhi-NCR? Follow these steps

Quoting a statement from Beta testers to WABetaInfo, the report said that under the list of current participants in the 'Group info' tab, users can see a new option called ‘See Past Participants.’ This list of former participants also gets a dedicated search bar.

The report also said that the current option of notifying the chat when a member leaves or is removed, is being done away with. The names of such participants will, therefore, only be recorded in the ‘Past Participants’ list.

Also Read: Is your WhatsApp account safe? Check out messaging app's security measures

While the beta testing was released on iOS earlier this week, some users have now been able to access it on Android as well. The feature is expected to be launched for the desktop version, too, very soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail