WhatsApp tests new feature, enables users to track call history in Desktop app

Meta-owned WhatsApp is launching a new feature enabling users to track call history within its desktop app. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has released the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update on the Microsoft Store, thus the feature is presently accessible for desktop beta users only.

WhatsApp has rolled out the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update. As per the report, a new ‘calls tab’ gets launched when the app is opened. In the tab, one can view the list of their call history within WhatsApp’s desktop application itself. Users will also be able to get data about the call by tapping the call card.

The report states the calls tab has been launched for some beta testers and will cover more users in the future. It also adds that the beta form has certain flaws to be fixed in the future. Since this app is a beta form, the call history may not instantly be in sync with the linked mobile device. In fact, calls made from the WhatsApp desktop may not appear on the phone.

How to join WhatsApp Beta programme?

Being a beta tester for WhatsApp Desktop, users can test new features early, as many of them are released for feedback here.

Users can join a beta program for WhatsApp Desktop by just installing the beta version available for Windows and macOS. Once it is installed, you are formally a beta tester and the platform will send all updates automatically without requiring to manually install a new update.

