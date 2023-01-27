WhatsApp to add new features to proposed redesigned text editor

WhatsApp is making some new improvements to the redesigned text editor, a feature that is expected to be released in a future update of the app. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform.

According to the report, WhatsApp will add three new features to the proposed redesigned text editor. To explain, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As per the website, the instant messaging service plans to make these three enhancements to the editor:

(1.) The first ability is to quickly switch between different fonts, by simply tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard (it is to be noted that it is already possible to change the font of the text; this interface, however, makes it much easier to do so).

(2.) Second is the ability change text alignment. With this, users will be able to align the text to left, right or centre, thus giving them more control over formatting.

(3.) The third, finally, is the ability to change the background of the text. Users will get to choose a different background colour, and thus it will help in differentiating important text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON