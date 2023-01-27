Home / Technology / WhatsApp to add new features to proposed redesigned text editor

WhatsApp to add new features to proposed redesigned text editor

technology
Published on Jan 27, 2023 04:51 PM IST

The feature will be released in a future update of the app.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is making some new improvements to the redesigned text editor, a feature that is expected to be released in a future update of the app. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform.

According to the report, WhatsApp will add three new features to the proposed redesigned text editor. To explain, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo
Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As per the website, the instant messaging service plans to make these three enhancements to the editor:

(1.) The first ability is to quickly switch between different fonts, by simply tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard (it is to be noted that it is already possible to change the font of the text; this interface, however, makes it much easier to do so).

(2.) Second is the ability change text alignment. With this, users will be able to align the text to left, right or centre, thus giving them more control over formatting.

(3.) The third, finally, is the ability to change the background of the text. Users will get to choose a different background colour, and thus it will help in differentiating important text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out