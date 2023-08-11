WhatsApp to allow scheduling calls in group chats. What is the feature?

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to schedule calls in group chats.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo; in its report, WABetaInfo noted that the feature will also notify group participants about an upcoming call, once it has been set up by a member.

How will the feature work?

To explain this, the website shared this screenshot.

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As seen above, you will find this tool within the group in which the call is to take place. People must only tap the ‘Schedule Call’ button to check if the feature stands activated for their WhatsApp account.

Key abilities of the feature

For the call, users can choose its subject, the date on which it is to be scheduled, as well as the type (video or voice). Once a call has been scheduled, an event will automatically get added to the group chat, and all those who decided to join the call will be notified 15 minutes before it begins.

Availability

For now, the tool is at a testing stage, and is available only to select beta testers. The Meta-owned messaging platform will roll out the ability to even more people over the coming weeks,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail