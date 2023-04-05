Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / WhatsApp to bring tweaked interface for quicker access to features

WhatsApp to bring tweaked interface for quicker access to features

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 02:00 PM IST

The Meta-owned platform will introduce a bottom navigation feature for Android app.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a tweaked interface to allow users an easier and quicker access to features such as Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, in the same way as in WhatsApp for iOS.

Representational Image

According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported the development, the Meta-owned messaging service will bring the update to Android, and introduce a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen:

The tweaked interface, in the form of a navigation bar, will be introduced at the bottom of the screen (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen above, the platform is actually developing a bottom navigation bar, that will contain features such as Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls. This will make it easier for people to navigate between different sections of the app.

Representational Image

Why the update?

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is bringing this update in response to user feedback suggesting an updated navigation bar for quicker access to various features. Additionally, there was a lot of confusion as well, due to the difference in interface between iOS and Android.

What is the current interface on Android?

Currently, it offers quick access to Calls, Chat, and Status, which appear on the top portion of the app. For Communities, however, a person must click the 3-dot view option in the top-right.

When will be tweaked interface available?

It is currently under development and will be released in a future update of the app, reported WABetaInfo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
whatsapp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP