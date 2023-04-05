WhatsApp to bring tweaked interface for quicker access to features

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a tweaked interface to allow users an easier and quicker access to features such as Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, in the same way as in WhatsApp for iOS.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported the development, the Meta-owned messaging service will bring the update to Android, and introduce a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen:

The tweaked interface, in the form of a navigation bar, will be introduced at the bottom of the screen (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen above, the platform is actually developing a bottom navigation bar, that will contain features such as Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls. This will make it easier for people to navigate between different sections of the app.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why the update?

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is bringing this update in response to user feedback suggesting an updated navigation bar for quicker access to various features. Additionally, there was a lot of confusion as well, due to the difference in interface between iOS and Android.

What is the current interface on Android?

Currently, it offers quick access to Calls, Chat, and Status, which appear on the top portion of the app. For Communities, however, a person must click the 3-dot view option in the top-right.

When will be tweaked interface available?

It is currently under development and will be released in a future update of the app, reported WABetaInfo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail