WhatsApp to roll out new ‘screen-sharing’ feature on video call: Report

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that will enable users to easily share their screen during video calls. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature will be accessible to users who install the Android 2.23.11.19 update.

WhatsApp recently introduced the feature of “editing sent messages”. (Reuters)

The website known for tracking WhatsApp developments said that the feature was designed to enhance the overall user experience during video calls.

The messaging platform owned by Meta, recently introduced the feature of “editing sent messages”. The update is currently being rolled out globally and is expected to be available to all users in the coming weeks.

How to ‘share screen’ on WhatsApp video call?

After updating the app, users will notice a new icon in the call control view during a video call. Once the user chooses to share their screen, everything visible on their device's display will be recorded and shared with the recipient. At any point, the user has the ability to halt the screen sharing process, despite the ongoing transmission of screen content during the video call. Moreover, this feature will only be activated with the user's consent to share the content of their screen.

New ‘screen-sharing’ feature is going to look like this:

WhatsApp's new update will add the feature of 'screen-sharing' during video calls. (WABetaInfo)

When does it not work?

The newly introduced screen sharing feature may not be supported on older versions of the Android operating system and might not function in large group calls. In situations where a recipient is using an outdated version of WhatsApp, they will be unable to receive the shared content even if the other user initiates screen sharing.

Android 2.23.11.19 update on WhatsApp

The WABetaInfo report also said, upon installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update, certain users might observe slight modifications in the new bottom navigation bar.

Notably, the arrangement of tabs within the bottom navigation bar will be adjusted. Some users may now find the tabs organised in the following order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

When will the new update be available?

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android brings two key features to selected beta testers - screen sharing during video calls and a rearranged layout for tabs in the bottom navigation bar. It will be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks.

