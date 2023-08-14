WhatsApp Web to get ‘screen lock’ feature soon: All you need to know

For its web version, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly bringing a ‘screen lock’ option, with the aim being to enhance user privacy.

Representational Image

This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which also noted in its report that the messaging platform began developing the feature in November last year.

How does ‘screen lock’ work?

To explain this, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

WhatsApp's 'screen lock' feature (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the image attached above, WhatsApp Web is locked due to screen lock. If the feature is enabled on your device, you will need a password to unlock WhatsApp Web. Also, as per WABetaInfo, people can configure screen lock by choosing when to be prompted by the password.

Additionally, if users forget the password, they can sign in by scanning the QR code, which is the existing facility to open WhatsApp Web.

How to check if ‘screen lock’ is enabled

For this, open your account on the messaging platform and go to Settings. If activated, you will see a screen lock entry point here.

Advantages of ‘screen lock’

The report stated that one of the advantages of this option comes in terms of privacy; if someone gains access to an individual's computer when the latter is away, the former will not be able to access WhatsApp chats and messages as they do not have the password.

That the push notifications will not appear when the screen is locked is another advantage, the story said.

Availability

It is being tested with select beta testers, with the feature being available to only those who use WhatsApp Web's latest beta version. The ability will be rolled out for even more people over the coming weeks.

