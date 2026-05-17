Which 1.5 ton 5 star split AC should you buy in 2026? 5 models to consider for lower electricity bills

If you have decided to buy a 1.5 ton 5-star split AC for your home in 2026, the goal is simple -- maximise cooling with minimising electricity bills. These ACs are ideal for medium to large-sized Indian bedrooms as they offer faster cooling without making much noise. What's more? They also come with features like air filters that provide cleaner air in the room removing the need to adding a separate appliance for the same.

Factors to consider while buying a 1.5-ton 5 star split AC

These ACs come with inverter technology for saving energy. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

That said, there are a lot of factors beyond the energy rating that users need to factor in while choosing the right 1.5 ton split AC for their homes. Here are the most important ones:

- ISEER Rating: Look for a high Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) rating. For a 5-star split AC this value should be 4.5 and above.

- Inverter Technology: Look for ACs with inverter technology adjust compressor speed based on heat load. This provides steadier cooling and can save up to 30-50% on electricity bills compared to non-inverter models.

- Temperature support: Indian summers are getting brutal every year, which means regular ACs that support cooling at up to 48-degrees Celsius won't be enough. So, look for ACs that can provide cooling when temperatures cross the 50-degrees Celsius mark..

- Condenser Coil Material: Always opt for 100% Copper coils. Copper offers superior heat transfer and is easier to repair compared to aluminum.

- Convertible Modes: Look for features like 5-in-1 or 7-in-1 convertibility. This allow you to adjust the cooling capacity of the compressor based on the cooling load, which in turn saves energy and helps reduce electricity bills.

- Air Filtration system: Lastly, look for ACs with high-quality filters such as PM 2.5 or PM 0.1. These are essential for removing dust and allergens from indoor air.

So, if you are looking for a 1.5-ton split AC for your home, I have curated a list of the best 1.5-ton 5 star split ACs in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of ACs, both split and window models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on the technologies used in modern AC, materials used and their efficiency and energy rating system in India, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.

Best 1.5-ton 5 star split ACs in India

This split AC by LG combines premium design with powerful cooling and energy efficiency. It features a sleek indoor unit with a hidden display and durable copper condenser with Gold Fin+ protection for longevity. It is powered by LG’s AI Dual Inverter compressor, which offers faster cooling with lower noise and reduced power consumption. It comes with 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes that adapts capacity based on usage, while Viraat mode ensures rapid cooling in peak summers. Additional features like HD filter with anti-virus protection, auto-clean, and stabiliser-free operation enhance convenience. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Temperature 55 degrees Celsius ISEER Rating 5.2 Air Filters HD filter with anti-virus protection, dust filter Energy Saving Technologies AI Dual Inverter compressor, Energy Manager+, convertible 6-in-1 modes Special Features Viraat mode, auto clean, stabiliser-free operation Reasons to Buy Good build quality High energy efficiency Low Noise levels Reasons to Avoid Average cooling performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, with positive feedback about its low noise level, silent operation, and energy efficiency. They appreciate the features, particularly the AI technology and multiple cooling modes. The cooling performance and overall performance receive mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its energy saving features.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This split AC by Voltas features a clean, minimal indoor unit design with a hidden display and durable copper condenser for long-term performance. It is powered by an inverter compressor, which adjusts cooling based on room conditions to save energy. It also has 4-in-1 adjustable mode that lets you control tonnage as per need, which reduces power consumption further. It can cool spaces even when the ambient temperature reaches 52 degrees Celsius and it has anti-dust filters to keep your room dust free. Additionally, it offers stabiliser-free operations, which makes it well-suited for Indian conditions. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Temperature 52 degrees Celsius ISEER Rating 5.00 Air Filters Anti-dust filter, anti-microbial filtration Energy Saving Technologies Inverter compressor, 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes Special Features Stabiliser-free operation, high ambient cooling, turbo/fast cooling, copper condenser Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good cooling performance Low Noise levels Reasons to Avoid Average services support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, effective at cooling rooms quickly, and appreciate its low noise level and value for money. The power and cooling performance receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its energy saving features and cooling performance.

This split AC by Godrej is designed for efficient cooling in Indian summers with a clean, minimal indoor unit and durable copper condenser. It is powered by an inverter compressor, which adjusts cooling dynamically to reduce electricity consumption. It comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes that lets you control capacity from 40% to 110%, balancing comfort and energy savings. It also features i-Sense technology, which senses temperature around you via the remote for personalised cooling. This AC can cool spaces even when ambient temperature reaches up to 52 degrees Celsius. This AC has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Temperature 52 degrees Celsius ISEER Rating 5.1 Air Filters Anti-dust filter, Pure Dust filter Energy Saving Technologies Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible cooling Special Features i-Sense technology, self-clean technology, copper condenser Reasons to Buy Good design Value for money buy Average cooling Reasons to Avoid Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, and value for money. However, customers have expressed concerns about its durability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its energy saving features and cooling performance.

This split AC by Blue Star blends modern design with efficient cooling performance. It features a clean white indoor unit with a hidden display and durable 100% copper condenser for long-term reliability. It is powered by an inverter rotary compressor, which dynamically adjusts cooling to reduce energy consumption. It also gets 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes that enable flexible capacity control. It gets features like Turbo mode, sleep mode, and dehumidification for enhanced comfort. On the filtration front, it is equipped with PM2.5 and dust filters, which improves air quality. It has received 3.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Temperature 54 degrees Celsius ISEER Rating 5.05 Air Filters PM2.5 filter, dust filter Energy Saving Technologies Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible cooling Special Features Turbo mode, sleep mode, auto clean, dehumidification, 4-way swing Reasons to Buy Strong cooling performance Good energy efficiency Clean design Reasons to Avoid Noise levels slightly noticeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, and offer good cooling performance. However, customers have expressed concerns about its installation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its energy saving features and cooling performance.

This split AC by Carrier combines premium design with smart cooling. It features a sleek indoor unit with a hidden LED display and durable 100% copper condenser for long-lasting performance. It is powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor, which ensures efficient cooling while reducing electricity usage. It offers 6-in-1 Flexicool convertible technology with Geo-Fencing, which allows customised cooling based on a room's needs. You also get Wi-Fi, app control, and voice assistant compatibility with this AC. On the filtration front, this AC is equipped with PM2.5 and HD filters, which improves indoor air quality. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Temperature 55 degrees Celsius ISEER Rating 5.6 Air Filters PM2.5 filter, dust filter, HD filter Energy Saving Technologies Inverter compressor, 6-in-1 Flexicool convertible modes Special Features Wi-Fi connectivity, app & voice control (Alexa/Google), geo-fencing, auto clean, Reasons to Buy Strong cooling performance Good energy efficiency Good quality Reasons to Avoid Reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality, and offer good cooling performance. However, customers have expressed concerns about its installation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its energy saving features and cooling performance.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs in India

NAME TEMPERATURE AIR FILTERS ENERGY SAVING TECH LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 55 degrees Celsius HD filter with anti-virus protection, dust filter AI Dual Inverter compressor, Energy Manager+, convertible 6-in-1 modes Voltas 185V Vectra CAR 1.5 ton 5 star inverter Split AC 52 degrees Celsius Anti-dust filter, anti-microbial filtration Inverter compressor, 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC 52 degrees Celsius Anti-dust filter, Pure Dust filter Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible cooling Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 54 degrees Celsius PM2.5 filter, dust filter Inverter compressor, 5-in-1 convertible cooling Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 55 degrees Celsius PM2.5 filter, dust filter, HD filter Inverter compressor, 6-in-1 Flexicool convertible modes

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of AC, both window and split AC models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve tested hundreds of split ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages on the technologies used in modern AC, materials used and their efficiency and energy rating system in India. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a 1.5 ton split AC in India What is the ideal room size for a 1.5 ton AC? A 1.5 ton AC works best for rooms between 120–180 sq ft, depending on insulation, sunlight, and ceiling height.

How much electricity does a 1.5 ton AC consume? A 5-star inverter 1.5 ton AC typically consumes 0.8–1.2 units per hour, depending on usage and ambient temperature.

Which is better: inverter or non-inverter AC? Inverter ACs are better as they adjust compressor speed, offer consistent cooling, and consume less electricity.

What does ISEER rating mean in ACs? ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) indicates energy efficiency. Higher ISEER = lower electricity bills.

Do I need a stabiliser for a split AC? Most modern ACs support stabiliser-free operation, but a stabiliser is useful in areas with frequent voltage fluctuations.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.