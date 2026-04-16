Why are Atomberg fans so popular? Here’s what makes them worth the hype right now in India

Fans are one of the most underrated appliances of Indian homes. They have been around for decades offering a simple on-off mechanism along with AC induction motors and few design options. But this trend has changed in the past couple of years. Modern ceiling fans use a brushless technology for rotating the motor in the fan. They also offer more energy savings, remote operations and better designs compared to traditional. A large part of the credit for this change goes to Atomberg.

So why are Atomberg fans so popular in India?

Atomberg fans offer low noise operations.(Amazon / Gemini)

There are several reasons for this. First is their energy saving technology. Atomberg fans use BLDC motors unlike conventional fans. These fans use 25 - 30 watts of power. Conventional fans, on the other hand, use 70 - 80 watts of power. This difference in the use of core technology helps in saving electricity bills. The reduced friction between components also makes up for noiseless operations. This design also ensures less wear and tear in the longer run and extends the longevity of the appliance. Additionally, less power consumption ensures that they run for longer periods of time on inverter and battery backup.

Apart from this, Atomberg fans, both ceiling fans and pedestal fans are designed to maintain consistent speeds even during voltage fluctuations. It helps that they come with smart features such as remote control operations, sleep timers and speed boosters.

To put it simply, Atomberg fans solve real problems, including high power usage, inconsistent performance, and outdated design, while offering a modern, efficient upgrade for today’s homes.

So, if you are planning to upgrade fans in your homes, here are the best ceiling and pedestal fans by Atomberg for you. These fans have been selected based on the above mentioned factors, our expertise and users’ reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find your next best buy.

Best Atomberg fans to buy on Amazon right now

{{^usCountry}} This ceiling fan by Atomberg offers a premium and modern design with a signature LED speed indicator ring that elevates the decor in Indian homes with modern aesthetics. It comes in a misty teal colour that grabs eyeballs. It has a high efficiency BLDC motor in its core, which delivers powerful airflow while consuming significantly less electricity. It comes with a bunch of smart IoT features, including app control, support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and a remote for seamless operation. This fan maintains consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations and runs quietly, enhancing comfort. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This ceiling fan by Atomberg offers a premium and modern design with a signature LED speed indicator ring that elevates the decor in Indian homes with modern aesthetics. It comes in a misty teal colour that grabs eyeballs. It has a high efficiency BLDC motor in its core, which delivers powerful airflow while consuming significantly less electricity. It comes with a bunch of smart IoT features, including app control, support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and a remote for seamless operation. This fan maintains consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations and runs quietly, enhancing comfort. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Motor Wattage 32W Energy Rating 5-Star BEE Rating Noise Level 57dB Air Delivery 115 CMM Speed 850 RPM Smart Features IoT app control, voice control (Alexa/Google), remote controller, LED speed indicator, timer and sleep modes Reasons to buy Energy saving features Smart controls Premium design Reasons to avoid Noise levels Airflow

{{^usCountry}} What are buyers saying on Amazon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are buyers saying on Amazon? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Buyers have praised its design and overall performance, especially during voltage fluctuations. However, its airflow and noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buyers have praised its design and overall performance, especially during voltage fluctuations. However, its airflow and noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? {{/usCountry}}

Buyers should choose this fan for its smart features and energy-efficient technology.

This fan by Atomberg features a sleek, minimal design with LED speed indicators that is suitable for both modern and traditional households. It comes in a black coloured variant with powered glossy finish that is easy to clean. It is powered by a BLDC motor that delivers high air circulation while consuming significantly less electricity than conventional fans. It's also more silent than traditional fans. In fact, it is capable of saving up to 65% in electricity bills. What's more? It runs 3x longer on an inverter battery when compared to ordinary fans. It comes with a smart IR remote that offers convenient control without pairing hassles. It has received 4.2 ratings out 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Motor Wattage 28W Energy Rating 5-Star BEE Rated Noise Level 57dB Air Delivery 230 CMM Speed 365 RPM Smart Features IR remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes Reasons to buy Efficient energy saving Good remote controller Good build Reasons to avoid Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the fan’s excellent power efficiency and noticeable reduction in electricity bills, making it ideal for long daily usage. Many also praise its remote controller.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its cost-effective and energy-saving design and its overall quality.

This ceiling fan by Atomberg Erica features a premium designer finish and sleek blade profile. It comes in white with golden highlights, which is ideal for homes that are looking for fans that blend in any environment or the ones that want a tech upgrade without any changes to the traditional look. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which consumes significantly less electricity while delivering strong airflow. It comes with a remote controller that can be used to control the fan speed, access the boost or sleep mode and manage the LED lights. It has received 4.2 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Motor Wattage 28W Energy Rating 5-Star BEE Rated Noise Level 56dB Air Delivery 225 CMM Speed 360 RPM Smart Features Remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes Reasons to buy Excellent energy saving features Stylish design Good bearing quality Reasons to avoid Noise levels Speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised its low electricity consumption and premium design. They also appreciate its bearing quality. However, its noise levels have received mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its premium design, energy-efficient technology and reliable performance.

This pedestal fan by Atomberg features a sleek, modern design with a sturdy adjustable stand, which makes it ideal to cool across rooms. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor, which ensures high energy efficiency while delivering consistent airflow. This fan can be controlled using a smart remote control, which offers multiple speed settings, timer, and oscillation modes for convenience. It has a sweep size of 400mm and a coverage area offering a 90-degree swing and a 30-degree tilt. It comes in white colour that is easy to clean and maintain. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Motor Wattage 35W Energy Rating 5-Star Rated Noise Level Silent 55dB Air Delivery 76 CMM Speed 1500 RPM Smart Features Remote control, timer, oscillation, sleep mode Reasons to buy Excellent energy efficiency Low noise levels Remote control operations Reasons to avoid Fan speed Airflow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this fan’s energy-saving performance and silent operation as major positives. Many appreciate the remote control convenience and multiple speed settings.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its silent performance, portability, and modern design.

This table fan by Atomberg features a portable, sleek, modern design with a compact base and LED display. This simple design makes it ideal for desks and bedside use. It offers a high coverage area, which includes 90-degrees swing and 30-degrees of tilt. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which consumes just around 35W while delivering consistent airflow. The fan offers 6-speed settings, oscillation, timer, and sleep modes via a smart remote for added convenience. Its silent operation enhances comfort for work and sleep environments. It comes with a remote that can be used to control the timer, oscillations, modes and timer. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Motor Wattage 35W Energy Rating 5 stars Noise Level 57dB Air Delivery 76 CMM Speed 1500 RPM Smart Features Remote control, oscillation, timer, sleep mode, LED display Reasons to buy Excellent build quality Low noise levels Excellent air flow Reasons to avoid Air throw may feel moderate for larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this fan’s energy-saving performance and silent operation as major positives. Many appreciate the remote control convenience and multiple speed settings.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this fan for its silent performance, portability, and modern design.

Top 3 features of Atomberg fans in India

NAME WATTAGE AIR DELIVERY SMART FEATURES atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 32W 115 CMM IoT app control, voice control (Alexa/Google), remote controller, LED speed indicator, timer and sleep modes atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 28W 230 CMM IR remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes atomberg Erica Nuvo 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote 28W 225 CMM Remote control, LED speed indicator, timer modes atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan 35W 76 CMM Remote control, timer, oscillation, sleep mode atomberg Renesa 400mm Table Fan 35W 76 CMM Remote control, oscillation, timer, sleep mode, LED display

Similar stories for you

My 1.5-ton AC struggled to cool my living room, so I switched to a 2-ton AC — but there’s a catch

Best window air coolers under ₹10,000 that actually work: Top picks for Indian summers (2026)

I thought all ACs were the same until I compared inverter and non-inverter ACs

FAQs for buying a fan in India What is a BLDC fan and is it worth it? BLDC fans consume up to 60–70% less electricity than regular fans and offer better efficiency and features.

What fan size is ideal for my room? A 900mm fan is ideal for a small room, while a 1200mm fan is suitable for a standard bedroom. For halls and large rooms, buyers can opt for 1400mm fans.

How much electricity does a fan consume? Regular fans use 70–80W, while BLDC fans consume around 25–35W.

What is air delivery (CMM) and why does it matter? Air delivery (measured in CMM) indicates how much air the fan circulates—higher CMM means better cooling.

What is RPM and how does it affect performance? RPM (rotations per minute) determines fan speed—higher RPM usually means stronger airflow.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON