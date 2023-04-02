Why ChatGPT unavailable in Italy, Russia, China, North Korea?

Italy banned ChatGPT on Friday, joining North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China in making the powerful generative AI tool inaccessible in their respective nations. The Italian watchdog gave OpenAI 20 days to resolve its various concerns, under a fine of up to $21.7 million, or 4% of yearly revenues. ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

What is Italy's concerns?

The Italian Data Protection Authority (Garante per la protezione dei dati personali) has started an inquiry into ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

Applying an immediate interim restriction on the processing of Italian users' data, the authorities expressed concern about the legal basis used by OpenAI to justify the bulk gathering and storing of personal data for the purpose of "training" the algorithms. It charged ChatGPT's maker of failing to share information with users and all other parties whose data it collects.

The agency cited a March 20 episode in which the AI tool suffered a data breach potentially involving user chats and payment information. (ALSO READ: ‘Bug may have exposed payment-related info,’ ChatGPT reveals Monday outage reason)

In its order, the Italian authority emphasised that there is an absence of an age verification system. “(The app) exposes minors to absolutely unsuitable answers compared to their degree of development and awareness.”

In its response, ChatGPT stated that it is committed to preserving people's privacy and that it is giving refunds to all users in Italy who bought a ChatGPT Plus subscription in March. “We believe we offer ChatGPT in compliance with GDPR and other privacy laws. We will engage with the Garante with the goal of restoring your access as soon as possible.”

Why is ChatGPT inaccessible in North Korea, Russia, China, Iran?

Foreign websites and applications, particularly those from the United States, are strictly prohibited in China. Beijing is concerned that the chatbot will assist the US government in spreading misinformation and manipulating global narratives for its own strategic interests. (ALSO READ: China to regulate AI use amid ChatGPT frenzy: Report)

Since launch in November, ChatGPT has also geofenced itself in Russia, preventing users from accessing its services from the country. Other nations from which the US-based AI firm has distanced itself, rendering it inaccessible, include North Korea and Iran.