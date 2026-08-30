Why did Apple scrap Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Ultra? Here’s what went wrong with the foldable iPhone

Apple reportedly tested a special Apple Pencil for its first foldable iPhone, but the stylus may not launch with the phone. The foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be unveiled soon, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is unlikely to announce the Pencil next month.

Apple reportedly scrapped Apple Pencil support for the iPhone Ultra after testing found issues with handling, opening the foldable phone and its screen. (AP )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Pencil was reportedly designed specially for the smaller size of the foldable iPhone. Gurman said Apple tested a shorter and “stubbier” version of the Apple Pencil instead of using the same Pencil models made for iPads.

iPhone Ultra Apple Pencil

The smaller Pencil would have been made to match the iPhone Ultra’s shorter height. This means Apple was reportedly trying to create a stylus that would physically fit better with the foldable iPhone instead of simply bringing an existing iPad accessory to the phone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this.

Like the iPad Apple Pencil, the smaller Pencil could have attached magnetically to the side of the iPhone Ultra. The magnetic connection would have been used for both storage and charging, similar to how Apple Pencil models work with compatible iPads. Gurman reported that the prototype was designed this way.

Apple Pencil problems

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} But the magnetic placement created a major problem when using the foldable iPhone. On an iPad, the Pencil can sit along the top edge when the device is held horizontally. On the iPhone Ultra, the Pencil would sit along the side of the phone, which could make it uncomfortable or awkward to hold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the magnetic placement created a major problem when using the foldable iPhone. On an iPad, the Pencil can sit along the top edge when the device is held horizontally. On the iPhone Ultra, the Pencil would sit along the side of the phone, which could make it uncomfortable or awkward to hold. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Meta US teen safety deal exposes Australia’s under-16 social media ban struggle

The Pencil could also get in the way when opening the foldable phone. Because the shorter Pencil would line up with the tall side of the phone when it was closed, users could have had to remove it before opening the device, accoridng to Gurman’s report. This means the accessory could have become more of a problem than a convenience. A user might attach the Pencil to the phone for storage, only to remove it again whenever they wanted to unfold the device.

Foldable iPhone screen

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apple also reportedly faced a bigger problem with the iPhone Ultra’s inner display. The foldable phone’s inside screen is more delicate, and Apple was concerned that the Pencil could leave “unsightly marks” on the display. Gurman reported that this was one of the concerns during testing.

The display issue could be especially important because the Pencil would be stored directly against the phone. If the stylus repeatedly touched or pressed against the delicate inner screen, it could potentially leave visible marks, making the accessory a risky choice for the first-generation foldable iPhone.

Apple Pencil compatibility

Apple therefore appears to have decided against launching the Pencil with the first-generation iPhone Ultra. The reports do not suggest that Apple has completely abandoned the idea forever. The company could still reconsider a stylus for a future version of the foldable iPhone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision also connects to Apple’s long-standing view about styluses on phones. When Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007, Steve Jobs famously questioned the need for a stylus and argued that users should be able to use the phone with their fingers.

Steve Jobs stylus view

Apple’s position could have changed over the past 19 years, but the company still appears to be cautious about putting a Pencil on an iPhone. AppleInsider noted that Jobs’ 2007 view does not necessarily mean Apple cannot change its approach today.

Also read: Waiting for 5% mortgage rates? Why homebuyers may be waiting years — and what it could cost them

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first iPhone Ultra is therefore not expected to support an Apple Pencil, including the USB-C Apple Pencil. AppleInsider reported that customers should not expect Apple Pencil compatibility with the first-generation foldable iPhone. This could be a major limitation for people who want to replace an iPad mini with the iPhone Ultra. Someone who uses an iPad mini for drawing could lose that functionality if they switch completely to the foldable iPhone.

Third-party stylus

Third-party basic styluses should still work with the foldable iPhone. These include rubber-tipped or rechargeable capacitive styluses that work by copying the electrical signal created when a user's finger touches the screen.

However, those third-party styluses would not offer the same precision as an Apple Pencil. Because they essentially act like a finger on the touchscreen, they are not designed for the same level of accurate drawing or writing.

iPhone Ultra launch

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro at its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9. The event is expected to take place on September 9. Pre-orders are expected to follow the event, but the exact pre-order and launch dates are still unclear. AppleInsider reported that Apple has not yet confirmed the timeline.

So, why did Apple reportedly scrap the Apple Pencil for the iPhone Ultra? The main reasons appear to be awkward handling, the Pencil getting in the way of opening the foldable phone, and concerns that it could leave marks on the delicate inner display. The reports also suggest Apple may simply prefer to avoid adding a stylus to the iPhone for now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For now, the iPhone Ultra may offer the large foldable screen without the Apple Pencil experience many users might expect. Apple could bring stylus support to a future generation if it finds a better way to store and use the Pencil without creating problems for the foldable design.